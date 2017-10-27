Cholera outbreak qualms Water Aid

Water Aid Country Director Pamela Chisanga has observed the need to connect more Lusaka households to the sewer network to avoid the outbreak of diseases such as Cholera.

Ms Chisanga tells QTV News that according to statistics at the Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company; only 14 percent of the entire population in Lusaka is connected to the sewer network, which she says is dangerous.

She says what the nation needs at the moment is not an overnight solution to the problem, but a long term solution so as to reduce incidences of Cholera outbreaks in the Capital City.

Ms Chisanga ,however, states that despite this year’s outbreak of Cholera, it is clear that some of the interventions that were put in place some time back are bearing fruit.

She says this is considering that the last major outbreak of Cholera recorded in Lusaka was recorded in 2010, meaning that positive results are being recorded in terms of reducing the number of Cholera outbreaks.