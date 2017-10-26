ZRA gets tough with smugglers

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has warned smugglers in the country to rethink and stop their illegal trade following its enhanced anti-smuggling operations.

ZRA Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda says the Authority notes with concern that smuggling has taken a new twist from outright smuggling to under valuations, under declarations and misclassifications.

He says importers must take note that under Circular No.1 issued on 31st March, 2017, all items undervalued, under declared and misclassified will be deemed as smuggled.

Mr Chanda states that these will be out rightly seized and forfeited to the state together with the vehicle or vessel used during importation.

He adds that the Authority has also received information that some importers have parked their trucks in neighbouring countries waiting for the enforcement activities to be withdrawn.

He says enforcement activities will not be withdrawn but will be sustained as they are now part of the Authority’s routine operations going forward.

The ZRA Commissioner General has advised all importers to desist from the practice of smuggling and other forms of tax evasion that deny the government of the much needed revenue.

Mr. Chanda says it is very expensive to smuggle than to pay taxes, because when the smuggler is caught, both the goods and the vessels used to smuggle are impounded and forfeited, in addition to prosecution in certain cases.

This contained in a statement issued by ZRA Corporate Communications Manager Topsy Sikalinda.