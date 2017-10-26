Sata didn’t go to State house to acquire assets

Former Vice President Guy Scott says late President Michael Sata was a man of the people who did not go on an asset acquisition spree when he went to State house.

Dr Scott states that President Sata always advised against liking material things as the purpose of politics.

He says Mr Sata believed that politics was about serving the people.

Dr Scott notes that there is currently a lot of building in the country at the moment which he says only God knows where it is coming from.

He says this is considering that the country is not doing well economically.

Dr Scott was speaking when featured on 5-FM’s Burning Issue alongside Mulenga Sata discussing the Life of the late president ahead of his memorial this coming Saturday.