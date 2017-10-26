Lungu promises to address Agric hiccups

President Edgar Lungu says the current agricultural marketing challenges as a result of surplus grain and depressed maize prices on the local market could cause farmers and other value chain players producing themselves out of the market if left unchecked.

Speaking when he graced the 112th Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) annual congress in Lusaka, President Lungu says the theme for this year’s annual congress “Sustaining Agriculture in Shrinking Markets” is therefore appropriate.

He says government remains focused on making farming the mainstay of the economy for enhanced household food security, poverty reduction, and increased income generation for the citizens.

President Lungu says government is working hard to address the current crop marketing challenges to avoid slowing down the momentum of the economic diversification agenda.

He notes that agriculture development and food security will only be sustainable if food production is diversified, made more market-oriented and profitable to all players in the value chain.

President Lungu adds that farmers will only see sense in the agricultural diversification agenda once production of crops, livestock and fisheries become profitable.

He further states that he’s convinced that functioning and competitive agricultural markets are critical to achieving government’s planned economic diversification agenda.