Police defend suspected PF cadres from invading a piece of land

Police in Lusaka have prevented suspected Patriotic Front cadres from invading a piece of land near UNZA Park area which they claimed to be theirs.

A QTV News crew that rushed to the scene at the corner of Kamloops and Senanga Roads found the land in question had been fenced by the residents.

Some of the residents talked to, who sort anonymity, complained that the cadres had been claiming ownership to the piece of land in question.

They said the cadres who are led by a person identified as Arthur Mukeya today went to the piece of land with a view to start the construction of a Youth Boxing Academy.

However, Police officers who were informed of the presence of the suspected cadres by residents rushed to the scene and ordered them to leave as they did not have proper documentation.

The suspected cadres claimed to have bought the same land from the University of Zambia (UNZA).