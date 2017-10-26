Mulenga urges Permanent Secretaries to employ permanent PR Practitioners

Chief Government Spokesperson Kampamba Mulenga has urged Permanent Secretaries to employ permanent Public Relations Practitioners and place in management.

Ms. Mulenga is worried that some public relations officers in government ministries have been placed on a low scale while others are merely on attachment basis.

She notes that this has led to some ministries struggling to explain positive government programmes aimed at improving the lives of the people.

Speaking after the Zambia Public Relations Association bestowed her with the honor of ZAPRA Matron, Ms. Mulenga pledged to ensure that all public relations officers in government are registered with ZAPRA and that ZAPRA provides a pool from which ministries could engage these officers.

Speaking earlier, ZAPRA Secretary General Terry Musonda has encouraged all Public Relations practitioners in both government and the private sector to uphold professionalism.

Mr. Musonda has since appealed to government to see to it that all press attaches are affiliated to the Zambia Public Relations Association so as to market Zambia at international level.