Jamie Foxx To Play Wrongly Convicted Black Panther Leader In “Signal Hill”

(AllHipHop News) Jamie Foxx has been cast as Black Panther party leader Elmer “Gerinmo” Pratt in the much anticipated new Johnnie Cochran drama “Signal Hill.”
According to Deadline, the actor/singer will reteam with his “Ray” director Taylor Hackford for the film, which will recount the late lawyer’s pursuit of justice in the Signal Hill police brutality case in 1981.
Anthony Mackie will play attorney Cochran in the film.
A decade before Cochran became a household name for representing O.J. Simpson in the athlete and actor’s double murder trial, the lawyer represented Pratt, who was also a Vietnam veteran after he was wrongly convicted of murder and sent to prison for 27 years.
Cochran also helped Pratt settle a false imprisonment suit for $4.5 million in 1992.