JAAZ told citizens’ insaka on pubic accountability

The Joint Action for Accountability in Zambia (JAAZ) has announced that it will on 11th November, 2017 host a ‘Citizens’ Insaka’ on public resource accountability.

JAAZ is an initiative that seeks to combine the voices of Civil Society Organizations as citizens’ actors advocating for strengthened public resources accountability in Zambia.

Addressing a media briefing in Lusaka, JAAZ Spokesperson Laura Miti, who is also Alliance for Community Action Executive Director, says the ‘Citizens’ Insaka’ to be held in Lusaka will provide an opportunity for ordinary citizens to reflect on why the country’s wealth is not translating into an acceptable standard of service.

Ms Miti explains that the Insaka will be a platform for sober citizens’ introspection on how they have contributed to the situation in which the people find themselves, and importantly how they can use their power to chart a new path for Zambia especially with regards the use of public funds by those they elect as leaders.

She says the recent procurement of the 42 fire trucks at a total cost of US$42 million is one example where citizens ought to rise and denounce such misuse of public funds.

Speaking at the same event, JAAZ Member Lewis Mwape, who is also Zambia Council for Social Development Executive Director, has urged Members of Parliament to join in the fight against the escalating misuse of public funds by those in authority.

Meanwhile, Musician Chama Fumba, popularly known as Pilato says people should not view this campaign as anti Patriotic Front, but a campaign against the misuse of public funds by those in government.