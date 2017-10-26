Greediness of politicians has affected Zambia’s unity – CAPIZ

Christians Against Poverty in Zambia (CAPIZ) founder Gregory Chileshe has observed that the greediness of politicians has affected the country’s unity.

Evangelist Chileshe is saddened by how political leaders are overlooking the need to promote unity and oneness amongst their supporters and citizens in general.

He notes that political leaders have allowed their selfish and greedy desires for power to overwhelm them at the expense of uniting the citizens.

Evangelist Chileshe adds that political leaders have turned themselves into small gods who wanted to be worshipped by their supporters, thereby dividing the nation.

He states that politicians are preoccupied with keeping and gaining instead of addressing issues that are affecting the ordinary citizens.