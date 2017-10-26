Govt committed to reduce the number of prisoners in correctional facilities

Justice Minister Given Lubinda has reaffirmed government’s commitment to reduce the number of people incarcerated in correctional facilities in the country.

Mr. Lubinda notes that overcrowding is one of the biggest challenges the Correctional services is facing as a result of inter alia, delays in confirmation of sentences by the High Court and listing of appeal cases, long remand periods due to delays in case flow within the justice system and low number of inmates granted parole.

He says an avenue to address this is to reduce custodial sentences by making provision for community service sentences for those convicted of misdemeanors.

Speaking he received the Zambia Law Development Commission report and recommendations on the review of prisons Act and allied legislation, Mr. Lubinda says government is working towards the attainment of an operational correctional system in its true form.

Mr. Lubinda says government will take all necessary measures to support the efforts of the Zambia Law Development Commission and the Zambia Correctional Service in this reform process.

And Zambia Law Development Commission Chairperson Justice Roydah Kaoma says there is need to promote effective and sustainable prison reforms in Zambia which are in compliance with international and regional human rights standards and good governance.

Justice Kaoma has further recommended the need to review the prisons Act and allied legislation so as to respond to the needs of vulnerable groups such as circumstantial children, juveniles, the special needs of women and elderly inmates and persons with disabilities.

Speaking earlier, the European Union Ambassador to Zambia Alessandro Mariani said the handover of the review of prisons Act and allied Legislative by ZLDC is another important step in the Zambian path towards prison reform and protection of prisoners’ rights.

Meanwhile United Nations Development Programme Country Director Mandisa Mashalogu has reiterated the UN’s commitment to continue supporting the government in domesticating international standards in the administration of correctional services.