Ex-Wife Testifies Against Nicki Minaj’s Brother Jelani Maraj At Child Rape Trial

(AllHipHop News) Jacqueline Robinson, the mother of an alleged rape victim, testified against her ex-husband, Jelani Maraj. According to Page Six, Robinson told the Nassau County Court on Wednesday.she did not inform her children to lie on their stepfather.
Maraj is accused of raping his then 11-year-old stepdaughter on multiple occasions. The defense suggested the now 14-year-old’s claims were part of a scheme to extort $25 million from Jelani’s celebrity sister Nicki Minaj.
Robinson denied she asked her legal team to seek a settlement with Nicki. She also said Maraj became angered upon learning that the family received a call from the Nassau County Child Protective Services.
“He came in and he was yelling at her, asking her, ‘What did you say?’” recalled Robinson on how Jelani addressed the girl.
The former sister-in-law of Nicki Minaj testified that her relationship with Maraj included him drinking a lot, being abusive, and no longer engaging in sex with her. She also said her daughter became withdrawn and uncommunicative prior to her learning about the alleged sexual assaults from a Child Protective Service case worker.
“Very distant and quiet, wanted to be by herself,” stated Robinson about the pre-teen. “I would ask her what’s wrong. She’d be like, ‘Nothing.’”
The girl’s brother testified earlier this week that he saw and heard Maraj raping his sister. A forensics expert later informed the court that the DNA found on the girl’s pajamas had less than 1 in 348 billion chance of being from anyone other than Jelani Maraj.