Clergyman doubts impending reconciliation process

A clergyman has doubted the impending reconciliation process will yield any tangible results.

Presence of God Ministries Senior Pastor, Apostle Christopher Kunda says this is because political leaders have failed to put their differences aside.

Apostle Kunda has also noted that political parties especially the Patriotic Front and the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) have continued coming up with conditions for the reconciliation process.

He has advised both the UPND and PF to swallow their pride and put the country first.

Apostle Kunda feels this will help the leader of the two political parties to work together in addressing the political tension in the country emanating from the 2016 disputed election.

He has told Q-news that it is important for the sake of peace that political leaders swallow their pride and unite the country which has remained divided for a long time.