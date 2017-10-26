Bus and Taxi Owners Association cautions bus, taxi operators

The Bus and Taxi Owners Association of Zambia has cautioned bus and taxi operators to not illegally hike bus and taxi fares without the association’s consent.

Association Chairman Justine Chabala has told Q-News that it is the responsibility of the association and other stakeholders to come up with new bus fares.

Mr Chabala says operators and owners should heed to the advice by Transport and Communications Minister Brian Mushimba not to increase fares.

He states that as an association they have not yet decided whether to hike bus fares or not as they are anticipating another fuel price increase.

And Mr. Chabala has appealed to government to engage the association and other transport operators when coming with certain decisions, stating consultation will help prepare for economic adjustments.

Mr. Chabala has since called on government to give bus operators incentives pertaining to the phasing out of small minibuses.