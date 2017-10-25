Zidane keen to complete cup set

Zinedine Zidane has won almost everything in a stellar playing and coaching career but wants to put an end to his drought in domestic cup competitions this season.

Zidane picked up Fifa’s award for coach of the year on Monday having led Real Madrid to a first La Liga and Champions League double for 59 years.

He also won the World Cup, European Championship, Champions League and league titles in Italy and Spain as a player but failed to win a domestic cup.

“It’s not a personal thing,” Zidane said with a wry smile when asked if he had something against cup competitions.

Real begin their Copa del Rey campaign on Thursday away at third-tier Fuenlabrada, whose ground is named after Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres.

“Our ambition this year is to win it because we know that we can.

“For me it is not a minor trophy, for me it is an important trophy that we can win this year.”

Zidane is though expected to name a much-changed side for the first leg of the last-32 tie with Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos among those afforded a day off from training on Tuesday.