UPND President invited to speak at the Chatham house

Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has been invited to speak at the Royal Institute of International Affairs in London commonly known as Chatham house.

The Chatham house is ranked the second most influential think-tank in the world after the Brookings Institution, and prominent people that have spoken there include former prime minister of Kenya Raila Odinga and current foreign affairs minister in the UK Boris Johnson among others.

Mr Hichilema’s deputy press secretary Brian Mwiinga says Mr. Hichilema will address a special audience at the Chatham house on Tuesday, 31st October, 2017.

Mr. Mwiinga says Mr. Hichilema will discuss ways on how to help strengthen opposition political parties and their role in Zambia’s democratic future.