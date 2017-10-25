UPND backs its absence from Uhuru day

The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has defended itself why it refused to take part in the Independence Day celebrations.

Party Spokesperson Charles Kakoma says this is because some of its members are still incarcerated.

He also said the police have continued being used against those in opposition political parties.

Mr. Kakoma further states that there is no economic independence to celebrate because the cost of living has gone up and poverty has increased.

He says it is because of such, the party opted not take part in this year’s independence day celebrations.