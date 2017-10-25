PNU guides govt on national day of prayers

Party for National Unity says government should detach itself from the national day of prayers in future if it is to be taken seriously by the opposition political parties.

Party Interim Secretary General Kasote Singogo says the day must be championed by the clergy from different churches and not government.

He says the clergy should be left alone to handle activities of that particular day in future, so that they may be able to pray for politicians in the country.

Mr. Singongo says political players need prayers more than anyone else, because they are a component towards the divisions in the country.

He adds that his party took part in this year’s prayers but advises that the activities should not be driven by government in future.