LWSC dismisses complaints by Lusaka residents of not having water

Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company (LWSC) has dismissed complaints by Lusaka residents in various areas of not having water.

Company public relations officer Nshamba Muzungu says for the residents to say that some parts of Lusaka do not receive water is not a true reflection of what is happening on the ground.

He says the company has only reduced water supply hours owing to the ongoing works on the Lusaka Water Supply, Sanitation and Drainage project.

Mr. Muzungu has told Q-news that due to the project being implemented, such an impact is inevitable and water cannot be supplied at full capacity.

He stated that the meter billings the residents are receiving are based on meter consumption and that there is no exaggeration of meter bills.