Govt warns bus operators against increasing bus fares

Government has warned bus operators against increasing bus fares following the recent increase in fuel pump prices.

Transport and Communications Minister Brian Mushimba says he is aware that some bus operators have hiked bus fares.

Mr Mushimba has told Q-News that there is no mandate for bus operators to increase bus fares.

He has since warned bus operators that they risk having their operating licenses suspended or revoked if they go ahead and increase bus fares.

Mr Mushimba states that the bus fare approval rate is still valid and that no one should take advantage of the recent increase in fuel prices to justify any increase.