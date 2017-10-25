Govt urged to conduct soil surveys in all provinces

Former Agriculture Permanent Secretary in Dr. Kenneth Kaunda’s regime Namukolo Mukutu has advised government to conduct soil surveys in all provinces in the country if it’s to achieve the diversification program.

Speaking during the National Productivity Program for Southern Africa, science conference in Lusaka, Mr. Mukutu says such an initiative will enable government to know which crops are suitable for each of the 10 province.

Mr Mukutu says carrying out soil surveys is the only cornerstone for improving agriculture productivity in the country which has been declining in the recent past.

Speaking at the same event, Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya says it is devastating that despite the high agricultural output, the country has continued to record high malnutrition levels.

Ms Siliya says this is mainly due to the concentration by farmers on maize production.

Ms. Siliya says this can only BE CURBED if farmers can concentrate on other crops, such as legumes, so that people especially children can have a variety OF NUTRIENTS.