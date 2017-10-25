Bwana Mkubwa MP fears a cholera breakout in Ndola’s Mushili Township

Bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament Dr. Jonas Chanda fears a cholera breakout in Ndola’s Mushili Township if Kafubu Water and Sewerage Company does not deal with the severe water shortage in the area.

Dr. Chanda says he is disappointed that the water utility has not explained to the residents of Mushili Township why they have not had water supply for two weeks now.

He says it is also disheartening that instead of celebrating the country’s independence, people in the said localities were subjected to severe human suffering.

He says if this continues, people are going to be exposed to cholera and other diarrheal diseases.

Dr. Chanda has since requested the water utility to rectify the situation and provide residents with clean water for domestic usage.