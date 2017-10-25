Army worms breakout

An Armyworm outbreak has been detected in Mount Makulu area in Chilanga district.

Agriculture Minister Siliya has told Q-News that the early detection of the army worms is as a result of the early warning mechanisms that have been put in place.

She says the outbreak is a wakeup call to farmers to be weary of the pests.

Ms Siliya has encouraged farmers to use the e-voucher cards to buy pesticides in the event that their fields have been invaded by armyworms.

She explains that the e-voucher is not only meant to carter for maize seed and fertilizer, but pesticides as well.

The Minister states that the pests are here to stay as Zambia’s climatic conditions favors their existence.

Ms Siliya has further encouraged scientists in the country to embark on research that will help in addressing the threat posed by army worms.

Meanwhile the Minister has emphasized that government will not deliver farming inputs to farmers, but will merely activates the e-voucher cards to enable farmers access the inputs from agro dealers.

Ms Siliya says only farmers who have K400 contribution will be able to access inputs.

She adds that government will make its contribution towards the e-voucher and begin activating the cards once the ministry of finance funded the program.