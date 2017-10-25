Army worms break out in Lusaka’s Mount Makulu’s area

Government says it has recorded an outbreak of army worms in Lusaka’s mount makulu area in chilanga district.

Transport and Communication Minister Brian Mushimba has confirmed the development.

Engineer Mushimba says the army worms which have broken out in mount makulu are a different type from those which broke out last year.

Engineer Mushimba has stated that his ministry and the ministry of agriculture are in discussion on the way forward with regards to sensitizing farmers in the country and how to treat the fields.

He has since assured that government will do everything possible to ensure that they fight the army worms which where a huge problem last year.