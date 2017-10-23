ZRA raises over k1 billion through the amnesty interest and penalties

The Zambia Revenue Authority has disclosed that it has raised over K1 billion of the K8 billion target through the amnesty on interest and penalties that recently came to an end.

ZRA Corporate and Communication Manager Topsy Sikalinda says even though amnesty came to an end, people with issues can still engage ZRA in order to perfect their accounts.

Mr. Sikalinda has reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to help the business community whenever need arises.

The amnesty on interest and penalties which was declared on 24th April, 2017, came to a close on 15th September, 2017.