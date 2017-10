YALI backs UPND’s calls for the cancellation of Independence Day celebrations

The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) has backed the UPND’s calls for the cancellation of Independence Day celebrations in view of the cholera outbreaks in some parts of Lusaka.

YALI Governance Advisor Isaac Mwanza says all public gatherings including Independence Day celebrations should be cancelled.

Mr. Mwanza says the day should instead be used to do community service, and improve cleanliness in the city.