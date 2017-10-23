UPND urges govt to start distributing farming inputs now

The opposition UPND is disappointed that the government through the Ministry of Agriculture has up to date not yet started the distribution of farming inputs under the Farmers Input Support Programme (FISP).

UPND Chairman for Rural Reconstruction and Development Moono Mapani notes that this action alone shows that there is lack of commitment on the part of government in promoting the agriculture sector.

Mr. Mapani says the government lacks seriousness in ensuring that the 2017/2018 farming season is run smoothly.

He says last year, there were reports and complaints from farmers that they received the inputs late under the conventional FISP program which also affected them in planning well for the farming season.

Mr. Mapani says by the end of this month, the rains might come and yet the farmers do not have the inputs in the districts.