Sikota Wina urges Zambians to remain peaceful

The United Freedom Fighters of Zambia (UFFZ) has reminded Zambians to preserve peace and unity as the nation commemorates 53 years of independence.

UFFZ Chairperson Sikota Wina has told QTV News via telephone that Zambia was founded on the basis of national unity and thus the need for all the people to promote peace and unity in the country.

Mr. Wina, who is also a Veteran Politician, is furthermore reminding Zambians to always remember that what unites them is much more important than what divides them.

He says it is gratifying that Zambia has remained a peaceful nation as seen from thousands of people crossing into the country from neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo to seek asylum.

Mr. Wina says this peace and unity should not be taken for granted.