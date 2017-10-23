NDC calls for civility in politics

Opposition New Congress Party (NDC) president Pastor Peter Chanda has called for civility in politics.

Pastor Chanda is worried that politicians are now embracing uncivilized kind of politics which do not add any value to the development of the country.

He notes that insulting each other through the media will not earn politicians any political mileage, stating that Zambians are looking for civility in politics.

Pastor Chanda has further called for respect for each other among politicians.

He has told Q-News that political parties in the country should learn to share ideas that would work to the benefit of the majority Zambians.