MOH dismisses fake uhuru cancellation statement

The Ministry of Health has distanced itself from a fake statement circulating on social media suggesting that it has cancelled tomorrow’s Independence Day celebrations.

Spokesperson Maximillian Bweupe has since urged the public to dismiss the statement with the contempt it deserves.

Dr Bweupe has further encouraged all media houses to ignore the statement bearing a fake name of the Spokesperson.

Zambians will tomorrow celebrate the country’s 53rd Independence anniversary.

Meanwhile Transport and Communications Minister Brian Mushimba has warned the public against falling prey to people behind fraudulent e-mail messages and financial scams misusing the name of the Ministry and that of the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) to obtain money from unsuspecting individuals on grounds that they have been offered free motorbikes.

Mr Mushimba says the recent increase in deceptive schemes designed to defraud members of the public has prompted his Ministry to send a strong warning about any unsolicited e-mail or other unsolicited communications purportedly originating from, or implying an affiliation with, the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

He says the ministry does not send any unsolicited business communications to individuals neither does it operate through other agents nor endorse the activities of private institutions, or other public or private agencies.

Mr Mushimba states that the perpetrators of the scam are asking individuals to deposit a sum of K500.00 in a Standard Chartered Bank Account based in Tanzania and represent themselves as Ramadhan Mfaume of Real Time Transporters in Dar es Salaam and Daniel Mwila.

He says ministry, therefore warns the public against various form of cross-border fraud, advanced fee scams sent by e-mail or hard copy letter in which the ministry’s name has been fraudulently used to induce the members of the public.

This is contained in a statement issued by Ministry of transport and communications head of public relations Maimbolwa Mulikelela.

The MTC wishes to stress that it is neither the author of, nor in any other way associated with, such fraudulent activities of free motorcycles.