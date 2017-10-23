Govt to launch youth skills camps

Higher education minister Nkandu Luo says her ministry will soon launch youth skills camps in provinces that will help train youths in skills development around the country.

Professor Luo told journalist that her ministry places high premium on skills development for youths in the country.

She has noted with sadness how youths are always waiting to be employed and how they are pursuing courses that will give them white collar jobs.

Professor Luo says her intention is to ensure that skills training become big component in the raising of employment levels in the country.

She has since stated that the setting up of skills development camps in all the provinces will help in changing the mindset of youths who are always waiting to be in formal employments.