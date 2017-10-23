FODEP demands expedited implementation of decentralization

The Foundation for Democratic Process (FODEP) has demanded that the government strengthens its capacity to negotiate contracts with mining multinationals that generate fair resource rents and stipulate local inputs for operations.

The organization has furthermore demanded that the government expedites the implementation of the decentralization process and ensure full devolution.

FODEP Executive Director Mweenge Chimfwembe has told a media briefing in Lusaka that the current delays in the setting up of ward development committees in local authorities are denying Zambians the right to interact with the mines about community needs.

Mr. Chimfwembe notes that currently, most of the local communities especially marginalized women, youths and people with disabilities are not sufficiently benefiting from mining investments in Zambia therefore government must quickly review the laws, policies and legal framework.

He says FODEP also demands that the government implements the provisions of the Africa Mining Vision adopted by African Heads of State in 2009.

The FODEP Executive Director states that as the country celebrates 53-years of independence, it is important that the people of Zambia fully benefit from natural resources such as copper.