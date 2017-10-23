CSPR urges govt to start distributing farming inputs

The Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) in Eastern Province has questioned why Minister of Agriculture Dora Siliya went ahead to announce that the distribution of farming inputs will begin on 15th October despite being aware of the logistical challenges being faced on the ground.

CSPR Eastern province Coordinator Maxson Nkhoma tells QTV News via telephone that it has come to the attention of his organization that most district agriculture coordinators have not completed the process of registering farmers to benefit from the 2017/2018 e-voucher program due to some logistical challenges which include inadequate funding to extension officers for fuel and other field requirements.

Mr. Nkhoma is urging the government to seriously expedite the process of registration for farmers and start the distribution of farming inputs before the onset of the rains.

He has further appealed to government to start paying farmers who supplied maize to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) to enable them take part in the e-voucher program.