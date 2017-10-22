ZRA targets to register over 87, 000 TPINs this year

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has disclosed that that it is targeting to register over 87, 000 Tax Payer Identification Number (TPINs) this year alone.

ZRA Corporate and Communications Manager Topsy Sikalinda has told QTV Business News that as at August month end, the authority registered over 25, 000 TPINs saying this is a good response from tax payers.

Mr. Sikalinda anticipates that as this week, the authority stands at about 65, 000 registered TPINs across the country.

He says ZRA has simplified the process and people should also consider obtaining their TPINs online, saying the process has been simplified.