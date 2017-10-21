The opposition National Restoration Party (NAREP) says the ruling Patriotic Front should stop mocking God.

NAREP Spokesperson Bwalya Nondo has tells QTV News that even after hiking the price of fuel price, the PF Government decided to ask Zambians to pray.

He says the ruling party should understand the pain the people are going through.

Mr Nonde says most people are failing to have three descent meals in a day while those in government can afford to have descent meals.

He has advised the PF Government to reduce the high cost of living in country.