Siavonga MP asks govt to complete construction of dip tanks

Siavonga UPND Member of Parliament Darius Mulunda has called on the government through the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries to expedite construction works on dip tanks in the District.

Mr. Mulunda tells QTV News that it is saddening that out of the eleven dip tanks given to Siavonga District, only one is about 95 percent complete.

He says works on the remaining ten have stalled with no contractor on site.

Mr. Mulunda says he has engaged the Minister in charge to ensure that contractors go back to the sites to finish the works.