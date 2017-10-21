PF SG takes a swipe at DCs in new districts

Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has taken a swipe at District Commissioners and civil servants in newly-created districts staying in other areas other than designated ones to either move and live with the people and push for development or resign from their jobs.

Mr. Mwila made this observation after touring newly created Mitete District where the District Commissioner Alfred Muyato and other civil servants designated to the area were still working from Lukulu District across the Zambezi River.

Mitete was declared a district in 2012 by late President Michael Sata.

The PF Chief Executive Officer, who crossed the Zambezi River with his entourage at 07:30am, says it is the PF Party policy that civil servants must stay with the people to ensure infrastructure development is fast-tracked for the benefit of the people.

The Secretary General has also addressed Party structures in Lukulu District urging them to unite and promote the Party manifesto.

He is accompanied by Members of the Central Committee Peter Kazhila, Frank Bwalya, and Kebby Mbewe.

This is contained in a statement issued to QTV News by PF Media Director Sunday Chanda.