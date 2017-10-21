Mulenga asks opposition to partner with govt

Chief Government Spokesperson Kampamba Mulenga has urged opposition political parties to join government in finding solutions to the social and economic challenges the country is facing.

She says opposition political parties have failed to provide solutions to the challenges the country is faced with.

Ms. Mulenga says the opposition must not seek to hinder the work of the government, but rather endeavor to encourage the government to improve.

She states that the role of the opposition is to provide check and balance on the government’s policies as well as actions, and also provide alternative solutions to the government rather than just criticizing.

Ms Mulenga adds that the opposition must present themselves as the alternative government in waiting, thus the need to be responsible and constructive in their opposition to the government.