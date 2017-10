A suicide bomber has killed at least 30 people inside a mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul, officials say.

An eyewitness told the BBC the scene at the Imam Zaman mosque, in the west of the city, “looks like a frontline”.

The blast happened as worshippers were gathering for Friday prayers. The so-called Islamic State (IS) has targeted Shia mosques across Afghanistan.

In August, more than 20 people were killed in a bomb attack against worshippers in Kabul.