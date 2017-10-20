Police allow UPND to hold Kanyama rally

Police in Lusaka have given a go ahead to the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) to hold a rally in Lusaka’s Kanyama township.

Confirming the development to Q News via telephone, UPND Spokesperson Charles Kakoma says it is a good development from the police stating that since the August 11 elections this is the first time the police have had no objection to such a request from the party.

Mr. Kakoma has encouraged the police to continue to be professional and uphold human rights.

He has therefore called on the police not to hesitate in taking decisive action in arresting whoever will go and interrupt the rally

He has since called on party supporters, sympathizers and the nation at large to find time to attend the rally.