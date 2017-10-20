Ng’oma counsels politicians

Political Scientist Dr. Alex Ng’oma says bad sentiments that were said about Zambia by some known political parties are now denting Zambia’s image to the international community.

Dr. Ng’oma says it is clear that the observation the Amnesty International is based on what some political players were saying about Zambia when in other countries.

Amnesty International Secretary General Salil Shetty is reported to have said Zambia is facing a number of human rights challenges with police constantly using provisions of the Public Order Act to limit the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association

The Amnesty International Secretary General called on President Edgar Lungu to uphold Human Rights of all including the rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly.

But Dr. Ng’oma says he had warned politicians against speaking ill about the nation as the international community can have a bad perception.

He says Zambia is not at war and human rights issues in the country remain the same.

Dr. Ng’oma has since called on all political players to be responsible leaders and not dent Zambia’s image saying this has potential to affect Zambia’s development.