Kambwili opposes fuel increment

Expelled Roan PF Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili says government must rescind the fuel price increment or negotiate better salaries for civil servants.

Mr. Kambwili says the PF Government is so insensitive to the plight and suffering of the people of Zambia.

Mr. Kambwili says even the 9 percent salary increment to the public service workers will have no meaning because the cost of living will be high as a result of the increase in fuel.

He says if the government fails to rescind the decision to increase fuel prices; the best they can do is to go and renegotiate the salary increment for the civil servants.

He suggests that the government can give the public workers at least 40 or 50 per cent salary increment.

He says this will be reasonable to cushion this increase in fuel price, in electricity and also the increase in the cost of living.

Mr. Kambwili claims that the PF Government knew that they are going to increase fuel so they duped the civil servants into giving them and accepting 9 per cent before they do all these things.