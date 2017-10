The Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) has commended the UPND for cancelling their planned rally due to the Cholera outbreak in some parts Lusaka including Kanyama.

CiSCA Chairperson Bishop John Mambo says it could have been impossible for the UPND to achieve its purpose when people are scared

Bishop Mambo has since advised the opposition party to take advantage and visit cholera patients and provide them with the necessities they need.