Cholera cases increases to 125

Cholera cases in Lusaka have continued to rise with the cases now standing at 125.

Ministry of Health Spokesperson Dr. Maximilian Bweupe has told a media briefing that 53 percent of the recent cases are children below 2-years.

He says Matero, Chawama and 10 Miles are the areas where new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Dr Bweupe says cholera cases remain restricted to Lusaka province so far, but that other provinces in the country have been put on high alert and advised to maintain hygiene.

He adds that the ministry has since disinfected 114 water wells and 43 houses in various affected areas.

Dr Bweupe has since advised the public against public gatherings and buying already cooked food from the street.