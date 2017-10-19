Cholera cases rises to 120

The Ministry of Health says cholera cases have increased to 120 in Lusaka District affecting Chipata, Mazyopa, Kanyama and Ngombe areas.

Ministry of Health Spokesperson Dr. Maximilian Bweupe has disclosed in a statement that as of October 19th, 2017, Kanyama has six new cases.

Dr. Bweupe says Bauleni and Chipata have no new cases.

He says currently there are sixteen people under admission.

Dr. Bweupe says since the start of the epidemic, number of cholera cases attended to is 120 adding that Lusaka City Council now supplying free water via kiosks in most of the affected areas and hours of supply increased.

He discloses that three water tanks have been erected in Chipata sub-district.

He says the Ministry of Health has inspected 199 premises and closed 34 of them.

He says 428 Wells have been chlorinated and 6, 040 bottles of chlorine have been given to households.

The Ministry of Health Spokesperson says 690 tablets of soap have been distributed and 92,521 people underwent health education and health promotion activities.