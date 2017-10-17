PF to root UPND strongholds before 2021

The Patriotic Front (PF) says it will use the duration between now and 2021 to deepen its roots in UPND strongholds.

Speaking when he addressed party structures in Mulobezi district, PF Secretary General Davis Mwila has thanked voters in western, southern and north-western provinces for making a difference in the previous election.

He says each and every vote which was given to the ruling party contributed towards its victory in the 2016 elections.

Mr. Mwila has further assured Zambians that the party will use its remaining four years in power to prove that it is serious with its transformative agenda.

This is contained in a statement made available to QNews by party Media Director Sunday Chanda.