PEP backs govt on SI phase out minibuses without seat belts

Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP) has backed government’s decision to phase out minibuses without seat belts over a period of three to five years.

Government through the ministry of transport and communications intends to strategically phase out minibuses without seat-belts in the quest to reduce on road traffic accidents.

PEP president Sean Tembo has told Q-News that move is reasonable as it will mainly enhance safety measures on public transport.

He notes that the duration in which the Statutory Instrument is to be effected gives ample time for people to comply.

Mr Tembo says as it stands, public transport continues to be a death trap because of lack of proper safety measures.

He states that measures government has come up with will therefore reduce fatalities on the Zambian roads.