Kamuti calls on govt to reduce officers manning the roads

Commuters Rights Association of Zambia (CRAZ) President, Aaron Kamuti has called on Minister of Home Affairs Steven Kampyongo to reduce the number of traffic Police officers manning the roads.

Mr. Kamuti says the officers are enriching themselves by getting money from innocent motorists in the name of enforcing traffic regulations.

He states that the officers should instead be deployed to communities and Intercity Terminus station where he says thugs are harassing innocent citizens and passengers.

Mr. Kamuti adds that despite receiving complaints from motorists against traffic Police officers, the Anti Corruption Commission, Transparency International Zambia and Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja have all failed to follow up the matter.

He has since challenged the Police inspector general to investigate the officers who are allegedly involved in corruption.