CiSCA accuses govt of backdoor regulations

The Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) has accused government of re-introducing exchange regulations through the backdoor.

CiSCA Chairperson Bishop John Mambo says the introduction of the TPIN is one such example.

He says this causing unnecessary panic in people especially those in rural areas.

Bishop Mambo says the introduction of the Taxpayer Identification Number (TPIN) will lead to people resorting to keep money in their mattresses.

He has advised government to learn to consult the people of Zambia when coming up with such regulations as it affects their livelihoods.