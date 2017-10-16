UPND demands for the punishment of con-court judges

Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has demanded that the five constitutional court judges be punished for gross misconduct in their handling of the presidential petition filed by its leader Hakainde Hichilema and his running mate Geoffrey Mwamba.

This follows the findings of the judicial complaints commission that the five constitutional court judges who presided over the 2016 presidential petition failed to properly interpret articles 101(5) and 103(2) of the constitution in relation to the time-frame for hearing of presidential petitions.

UPND Spokesperson Charles Kakoma tells q-news that the party will consult its lawyers before taking next course of action on the matter.

Mr. Kakoma has however, described the findings of the judicial complaints commission as contradictory.

He says the report is contradictory and not conclusive as it has failed to state the remedy for the judges who misconducted themselves.

Mr. Kakoma says it is strange that the judicial complaints commission has decided to defend the judicial officers by failing to state the consequences of their action.