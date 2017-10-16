Kanyama MP challenges LCC over levies

Kanyama Member of Parliament Elizabeth Phiri has challenged the Lusaka City Council (LCC) to convince her why it should continue collecting levies if they cannot clean up Kanyama which has been hit by a cholera outbreak.

She says the council should stop collecting levies from marketeers in kanyama if it cannot clean up the area, so that the money collected can be directed to cleaning up the area.

Ms phiri says despite being aware that kanyama generates most of the garbage than any constituency, the lusaka city council has failed to consider kanyama as a priority and collect garbage whenever they want to.

She has told qfm that it is very unfortunate that cholera has broken out in the area even before the rainy season.